The District ‘C’ police are conducting investigations into a shooting incident which occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at Six Roads Development, St Philip.

Investigations have shown that a male was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car when a number of gunshots were discharged, striking him in the process. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Medical personnel visited the scene, examined the body, and pronounced him dead. Investigations are continuing into this matter.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information that may assist us to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8201.