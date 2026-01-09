Police appeal for witnesses after St. Michael road fatality

Police are investigating a road fatality which occurred this morning.

Police Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, says Police Operations Control received a report around 7:15 a.m. that a man was lying under a truck along President Kennedy Drive, St. Michael.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact the Central Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.