Police Boys and Girls Club champions in BNA Diamond League Published: September 26, 2026 | Updated: September 26, 2026 1 minute read Police Boys and Girls Sports Club were in the winners’ row over Stilettos when the Barbados Netball Association Diamond League continued this week at Friendship. Post navigation Previous: Head coach Kent Hall praises Barbados’ gutsy win over St. LuciaNext: Man remanded in connection with murder of Eric Joseph Butcher Related Stories 1 minute read Barbadian men more vigilant about prostate health September 28, 2026 1 minute read New St. Philip South branch president to prioritise reconnecting with residents September 28, 2026 1 minute read Government to modernise Barbados Fire Service September 28, 2026 1 minute read Lions Club urges Barbadian youth to join and serve September 28, 2026 2 minutes read British schoolgirl becomes chess’ youngest ever woman grandmaster September 28, 2026 1 minute read Missing teenager traced and safe September 28, 2026 Top Stories Barbadian men more vigilant about prostate health 1 Barbadian men more vigilant about prostate health September 28, 2026 New St. Philip South branch president to prioritise reconnecting with residents 2 New St. Philip South branch president to prioritise reconnecting with residents September 28, 2026 Government to modernise Barbados Fire Service 3 Government to modernise Barbados Fire Service September 28, 2026 Lions Club urges Barbadian youth to join and serve 4 Lions Club urges Barbadian youth to join and serve September 28, 2026