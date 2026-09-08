Police charge four young men in connection with series of robberies

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (South) has arrested and charged several young men in connection with a series of robberies occurring between August 10 and 27, 2026.

They are:

Jaden Lashaun Isaiah Davis, 19, of 12H Bottom Close, Wildey, St. Michael

Mwamba Nogzi Browne, 19, of Carlton Terrace, Black Rock, St. Michael

Jaheem Jahdi Wilson, 21, of Paddock Road, St. Michael

Shadari Troy Jones, 19, of Lot 4, Bournes Land, Silver Sands, Christ Church

In the District ‘B’ jurisdiction, Davis, Browne, and Wilson were jointly charged with two counts of Robbery on August 27, 2026.

Jaheem Jahdi Wilson was separately charged with Aggravated Burglary, Robbery, and Use of a Firearm between August 26 and 27, 2026. Jaden Davis was also charged with Use of a Firearm on August 27, 2026.

In the Oistins district, Wilson and Jones were jointly charged with Robbery, while Jones and Wilson were both charged with Use of a Firearm on August 10, 2026.

The men appeared before Magistrate (Ag.) Keitha Ellis in the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court today and were not required to enter pleas to the indictable offences. They were remanded to the Barbados Prison Service (Dodds) and are scheduled to reappear on Tuesday, October 6, 2026.

The Oistins matters were transferred to the Oistins Magistrates’ Court for Tuesday, September 29, 2026.