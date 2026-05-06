Police expand youth outreach to address behavioural challenges

The Barbados Police Service is strengthening its outreach to young people as part of efforts to address behavioural challenges early.

The focus was highlighted during the Community Connect pop-up at Sky Mall, where officers engaged residents on a range of services, including the Juvenile Liaison Scheme.

Inspector Roger Babb, who is in charge of the programme, is encouraging parents and guardians with young persons facing challenges to reach out so guidance and support can be provided.

He says the initiative also works closely with schools.

Among the programmes is the Youth Elevation Scheme, which offers structured support through mentorship and engagement activities.