The Barbados Police Service has identified the body of an adult male found in a grassy area along Laynes Road, Maxwell, Christ Church.

He is 39-year-old Nicholas Narad Eastmond of Hilton Road, Maxwell, Christ Church.

Police at the Oistins station received a report of a body at 12:30 p.m., and when they responded to the scene, they found the body of a male lying in the grass with blood in the face

A medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced him dead. The deceased was later identified by a relative.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2608.