Police have identified the cyclist who died following a road collision on Sunday afternoon in St. Philip.

The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Roland Arthur of Olive Drive, Crane, St. Philip.

The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. along Crane Road, and involved a collision between a motor van and a bicyclist.

Preliminary investigations indicate both the cyclist and the motorist were travelling in the direction of Rices when the collision happened. Arthur succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8204.