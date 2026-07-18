Police are investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred on Friday, July 17, 2026, at approximately 6:03 p.m. along Fairchild Street at its junction with Bay Street.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a man had been arrested in connection with the assault of a woman.

After the woman identified him, he was being transported in a police vehicle when he allegedly attempted to disarm a police officer by grabbing the officer’s firearm.

A struggle ensued, during which the police officer sustained a gunshot injury. The suspect also received gunshot injuries and died at the scene.

A medical doctor visited the scene, examined the body, and pronounced the man dead.

The deceased was identified by a relative as 36-year-old Edgrick Livingston Yearwood of Maxwell, Christ Church.

The injured police officer was transported by police vehicle to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he received medical treatment and was later discharged.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that may assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189.

All information received will be strictly confidential.