Police have identified the two people who were killed in yesterday’s car accident along Carrington Road, St. Philip.

They are 19-year-olds Julisha Blades of Punders Road, Crane, and Raquan Darlington of 6th Avenue, Garrett Road, both of St Philip.

Police say the collision occurred around 2:45 p.m., and investigations are continuing.

According to Police Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, preliminary investigations revealed that two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

Blades and Darlington were travelling in one of the vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants of that vehicle were transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle sought private medical attention.