Police have identified the victim in today’s fatal collision along Fitts Village, St. James, involving a public service vehicle (PSV).

The deceased has been identified by a relative as Donniko Griffith, 33, of Pie Corner, St. Lucy.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the PSV was travelling from Bridgetown to Speightstown when a male occupant of the vehicle collided with a utility pole.

He succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

A medical doctor later examined the body and pronounced him dead.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700.