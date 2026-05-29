Police identify victim in fatal Pinelands shooting

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred around 9:40 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Martins Road, Pinelands, St. Michael.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a man was sitting in a motor car outside a residence when an assailant discharged several gunshots, injuring him.

Ambulance personnel responded to the scene and examined the victim but found no signs of life.

A medical doctor also attended the scene and pronounced him dead.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as Darius Anthony Perch, 30, of Maple Path, Pinelands, St. Michael.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District “A” Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.