Police identify victim in Station Hill fatal shooting

Police have identified the victim in yesterday’s fatal shooting along Goddings Road, Station Hill, St. Michael.

The deceased has been identified as Jeff Omar Clarke, 36, of the same address.

Officers at District ‘A’ Police Station received a report at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2026, of gunshots being heard along Goddings Road, Station Hill, St. Michael.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a number of gunshots were discharged in the area, resulting in a male sustaining injuries.

He was subsequently transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private motor vehicle, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information that could assist, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Police Emergency at 211, or District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7223.

All information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.