Police identify victim of fatal house fire along Bank Hall Main Road

Police are investigating a fatal house fire which occurred along Bank Hall Main Road, St. Michael, at approximately 2:45 p.m. yesterday.

Initial investigations revealed that personnel from the Barbados Fire Service responded to and extinguished the fire. Upon examining the building, the body of an unresponsive female was discovered.

A medical doctor visited the scene, examined the body, and pronounced death.

The deceased has been identified as Shanell Smith, 51, of Bank Hall Main Road, St. Michael.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Police Emergency at 211, or the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500.

All information received will be strictly confidential.