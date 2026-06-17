Police have identified the victim of an unnatural death that occurred off Holetown Beach, St. James, around 12:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 13.

The deceased has been identified as Richard Howes, 57, of the United Kingdom.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a Barbadian-registered vessel, travelling from Bridgetown to Speightstown, collided with Howes while he was snorkelling in the area. Ambulance personnel responded to the scene and transported him to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for treatment, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or 419-1701.