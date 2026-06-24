The Barbados Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in which persons were involved in a fight along Clevedale, Black Rock, St. Michael, at approximately 8:53 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2026.

Police personnel responded and discovered a male secured and detained by a group of persons.

Preliminary investigations revealed that two masked men had entered a nearby business establishment, brandishing a firearm and demanding valuables.

A struggle ensued between the assailants and persons in the area, resulting in the detained male sustaining injuries. The second assailant fled the scene on foot.

The injured male was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance. Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that could assist is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Police Emergency at 211, or the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7501.