Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an unnatural death after the decomposed body of a human was discovered at Upper Belle, Canfield, Hothersal, St. John, around 9:15 a.m. today, Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

Detectives conducting investigations in the area, relative to a male who was last seen on July 28, 2026, were directed to a bushy area where the body was located. A medical doctor visited the scene and conducted an examination of the body.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information that may assist us to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or the Oistins Police Station at 418-2608, 418-2609.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential.