Police are investigating a fatal road collision which occurred along Lucas Street, with its junction with Sanford in St. Philip today.

According to a statement from Police Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, the incident occurred at about noon.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that a motor van was travelling along Lucas Street in the direction of King George V Memorial Park when the driver lost control and collided with a concrete structure.

He was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released as yet by the police.

A male passenger was transported to a medical clinic for urgent medical treatment.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8201.