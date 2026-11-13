The Barbados Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision involving a pedestrian along the Barrow Section of the ABC Highway, in the area of St. Barnabas, St. Michael, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Police investigations revealed that a motorcar was travelling from the J.T.C. Ramsay Roundabout towards Wildey when the collision occurred.

Medical assistance was sought, and the pedestrian was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

However, the victim later succumbed to his injuries. Police investigations into the matter are continuing.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.