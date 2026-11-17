District ‘A’ Police are investigating a shooting which occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026, along Princess Royal Avenue, Pinelands, St. Michael.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a group of people were socialising in the area when a man dressed in dark clothing approached and discharged several gunshots, injuring a male in the process.

The injured man ran from the scene, sought assistance and was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

Police investigations are continuing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.