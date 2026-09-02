Police received a report of a stabbing in the area of the Vendors Market, Fairchild Street, St Michael, at about 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

Preliminary investigations have shown that there was an altercation involving some males and, as a result, one of them received stab wounds. He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a public service vehicle, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A person of interest is assisting police with this investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information that may assist to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Criminal Investigations Department Central at 430-7189 or 430-7190.

All information received will be strictly confidential.