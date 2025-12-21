Police investigating unnatural death of 39-year-old man in Station Hill

The Barbados Police Service is investigating the circumstances surrounding an unnatural death that occurred along 3rd Avenue, Station Hill, St. Michael, around 2:30 p.m. today.

Preliminary investigations revealed that an altercation took place outside a business establishment in the area, during which a 39-year-old man sustained injuries and later collapsed.

Emergency medical personnel responded and examined the man; however, no signs of life were detected. A medical doctor later attended the scene and pronounced him dead.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as 39-year-old Andy Rudolph Arthur of Goddings Road, St. Michael.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.