Police-involved shooting in Parkinson Field
There was a police-involved shooting at Parkinson Field in St Michael today.
Police officers and soldiers were in the area for an extended period, and details surrounding the operation have not yet been released up to news time.
CBC spoke with residents who expressed concern about the incident, including a business owner who believes the authorities could have handled the situation differently.
One resident, Anansa St. Juste, said a bullet penetrated her beauty shop during the incident.