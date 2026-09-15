Police operation outside CBC brings highway traffic to a standstill
A police operation unfolded outside the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation this evening, bringing highway traffic to a standstill.
A number of police officers, including a unit from the Major Crimes Department, quickly secured the scene and took away a number of men.
The daylight operation lasted for several minutes.
A team from our newsroom braved oncoming traffic to capture the operation.
Public Affairs and Communications Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, shares more about the operation.
Acting Inspector Brathwaite says a number of robberies have been happening while these transactions have been taking place.