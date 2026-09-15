A police operation unfolded outside the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation this evening, bringing highway traffic to a standstill.

A number of police officers, including a unit from the Major Crimes Department, quickly secured the scene and took away a number of men.

The daylight operation lasted for several minutes.

A team from our newsroom braved oncoming traffic to capture the operation.

Public Affairs and Communications Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, shares more about the operation.

Acting Inspector Brathwaite says a number of robberies have been happening while these transactions have been taking place.