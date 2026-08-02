The Barbados Police Service says extensive security measures will be enforced to ensure a safe Grand Kadooment jump.

The assurance comes from Commissioner of Police, Sonia Boyce.

In a statement, Commissioner Boyce said the Barbados Police Service will be working collaboratively with the Barbados Defence Force to implement the security plans.

She said special attention will be given to known areas of concern along the route, including Eagle Hall Junction and Black Rock Main Road.

Commissioner Boyce is urging the public to cooperate with organisers, band security and law enforcement, noting that disorderly conduct will not be tolerated.