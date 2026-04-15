Police probe fatal shooting in Bridgetown

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of 26-year-old Daquan Roberts of Church Hill Road, Christ Church.

According to a statement from Police Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, the incident occurred along Spruce Street in the City around 10:50 p.m. last night.

Investigations reveal that Roberts was standing outside a residence with two relatives when a white motor van approached from the Beckwith Street area.

A number of gunshots were discharged from within the vehicle, striking Roberts, who ran away and collapsed further along the street.

He was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by private vehicle, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189 or 430-7190.