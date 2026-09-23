Police at District ‘B’ Station are investigating a fatal collision involving a public service vehicle and a pedestrian which occurred around 6:15 on Tuesday evening along Walkers Road, St George.

Police say initial investigations indicate the PSV and the pedestrian were both travelling along Walkers Road, from the direction of Carmichael towards The Glebe, when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

He has been identified by a relative as 61-year-old Phillip Greaves of Thropes Cottage, St George.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311 or 430-7625.