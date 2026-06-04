The Police Operations Control received a report from an anonymous caller at approximately 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, of a shooting in Chapman Lane in which a man had been injured.

Police mobile units were dispatched to the area, and preliminary investigations revealed that a group of men were assembled near a shop along 3rd Avenue, Chapman Lane, St. Michael, when an assailant approached and discharged a number of gunshots.

One man was fatally injured at the scene, while three others sustained injuries. Two were transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance, and the other by private motor vehicle.

A medical doctor visited the scene, examined the body, and pronounced death.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that could assist is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Police Emergency at 211, or the Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189 or 430-7190.