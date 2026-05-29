Police probing fatal shooting in Martins Road admin Published: May 29, 2026 | Updated: May 29, 2026 1 minute read Police are investigating a fatal shooting at Martins Road, Pinelands, St. Michael. Police PRO Inspector (ag) Ryan Brathwaite provided this update on the scene. Post navigation Previous: NISSS confirms successful second Cost of Living Cash Credit disbursementNext: Port of Bridgetown commissions new Berth 6 expansion Related Stories 1 minute read Prime Minister says Berth 6 already benefiting Barbados economy admin May 29, 2026 1 minute read Port of Bridgetown commissions new Berth 6 expansion admin May 29, 2026 1 minute read NISSS confirms successful second Cost of Living Cash Credit disbursement admin May 29, 2026 1 minute read BCA welcomes Roberts Manufacturing partnership for youth cricket development admin May 29, 2026 1 minute read Top swimmers shine in 50m freestyle at Sonia O’Neal Memorial meet admin May 29, 2026 1 minute read Weather forecast for Friday, May 29, 2026 admin May 29, 2026 Regional News Prime Minister says Berth 6 already benefiting Barbados economy 1 Prime Minister says Berth 6 already benefiting Barbados economy May 29, 2026 Port of Bridgetown commissions new Berth 6 expansion 2 Port of Bridgetown commissions new Berth 6 expansion May 29, 2026 Police probing fatal shooting in Martins Road 3 Police probing fatal shooting in Martins Road May 29, 2026 NISSS confirms successful second Cost of Living Cash Credit disbursement 4 NISSS confirms successful second Cost of Living Cash Credit disbursement May 29, 2026