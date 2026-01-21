Police probing fatal shooting in Pegwell Boggs, Christ Church

Police are investigating a murder in Pegwell Boggs, Christ Church, earlier today.

This is the second fatal shooting for 2026.

Initial investigations revealed that a group of persons were gathered in the area when a motor vehicle approached.

An occupant of that vehicle exited and discharged a number of gunshots at the gathering before fleeing the scene.

One male received injuries and collapsed a short distance away outside of a residence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have any information that may assist them, to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477; Police Emergency at 211; or the Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2608.

Investigations are continuing.