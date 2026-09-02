Police are conducting investigations into a fatal stabbing which occurred on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at Fernihurst, St. Michael.

Preliminary investigations revealed there was a dispute between two men, which resulted in one of them being stabbed.

The victim was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a private motor vehicle, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as Jamario Omar Holder, 26, of Block 7, Farm Road, Deacons, St Michael.

A person of interest is assisting police with the investigation.

The Barbados Police Service is appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has any information that may assist to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7501.

All information received will be strictly confidential.