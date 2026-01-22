Police probing road fatality in Fitts Village

Barbados has recorded its seventh road traffic fatality of the year.

The incident took place along the Fitts Village Road, St. James, where a man has died following an accident involving a minibus.

Speaking to media at the scene, Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Ryan Brathwaite said the public service vehicle was travelling from Bridgetown to Speightstown when a passenger aboard the vehicle fell and collided with a pole.

Inspector Brathwaite issued an urgent appeal to all motorists to exercise greater caution on the roads.

Video: Christopher Wood and TBPS