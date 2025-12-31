Police probing shooting and robbery in Black Rock

Police are conducting investigations into a shooting which occurred along Black Rock, St. Michael, today around 11:10 a.m.

Initial investigations revealed that a male and a female were on the premises of a business establishment when they were approached by an assailant brandishing a firearm.

The assailant robbed the female of her property and discharged the firearm, injuring the male, before fleeing the scene.

Ambulance personnel responded and treated the victim at the scene.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7501.