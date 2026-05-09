Police probing shooting in Brittons New Road

The Barbados Police Service is conducting investigations into a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. yesterday, Friday, May 8, along Brittons New Road, Brittons Hill, St. Michael.

Initial investigations revealed that a male was in the area of a business establishment when he was confronted by a group of persons. He fled but was pursued by the assailants, who discharged a number of gunshots, injuring him.

The victim was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by private motor vehicle, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that could assist is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Polic