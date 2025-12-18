Police probing shooting in Merricks, St. Philip

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting that occurred in Merricks, St. Philip, yesterday around 2:25 p.m.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a group of people was socialising outside a business establishment when a motor vehicle approached.

Occupants of the vehicle discharged several gunshots before driving away from the area.

A 25-year-old man sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist with the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8204.