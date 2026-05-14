Police probing shooting in Plum Tree Road

Police at Black Rock Station are investigating a shooting incident that occurred around 7:47 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, along Plum Tree Road, St. Stephen’s Hill, Black Rock, St. Michael.

Preliminary investigations indicate that two men exited a white car and walked along the road while discharging several gunshots.

As a result, three people were injured and one house was damaged during the incident.

One of the injured persons was transported by private vehicle to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he is currently receiving medical treatment.

The two other injured individuals, a man and a woman, were assessed by ambulance personnel but declined further medical attention.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7505.