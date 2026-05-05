Police probing shooting in Sorrel Lane, Eden Lodge

Police at District ‘A’ Station are investigating a shooting incident that occurred this morning at approximately 8:25 a.m. at Sorrel Lane, Eden Lodge, St. Michael.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a male was in the vicinity of an educational institution when he was approached by a lone assailant who discharged several gunshots, causing him to flee the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that could assist is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Police Emergency at 211, or District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.