Police at the Holetown Station are investigating the unnatural death of an English visitor, which occurred today at Sandy Lane Estates Beach, St. James.

Preliminary investigations revealed that relatives of the deceased noticed him floating in the water.

They subsequently entered the water and brought him ashore.

Medical assistance was rendered; however, he succumbed at the scene. A doctor later visited, examined the body, and pronounced him dead.

The deceased has been identified as Jonathan Agnew, 84 years, an English visitor who was staying at Sandy Lane Estates, St. James.

Investigations are ongoing.