The issue of uninsured and unregistered vehicles on the nation’s roads continues to be a bugbear for members of the Barbados Police Service.

Police Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, says it usually becomes problematic following road accidents, when individuals are not covered.

He was speaking as a guest on TV8’s Mornin’ Barbados.

Acting Inspector Brathwaite reminds the driving public that it is mandatory to register their vehicles annually.