The search for new police officers continues as the Barbados Police Service held another recruitment drive at Mahaica in Speightstown today.

Public Relations Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, said the drive has generated strong public interest, with more people attending each event.

He noted that while some booths are more popular than others, attendees have been exploring all that the police service has to offer.

Acting Inspector Brathwaite added that the service is not seeking any particular skill set or aiming to fill specific departments.

Instead, they are looking for ready and able individuals who are interested in serving their community and helping to combat crime.