Police recruitment fair exposes students to career opportunities

Hundreds of students from across the island gained a better insight into the world of policing today as the Barbados Police Service held its Recruitment Fair and Career Showcase at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium.

Members of various departments within the Service gave students an overview of their work, exposing them to possible career opportunities.

Police Public Affairs and Communications Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, explained that the event was a continuation of a series of fairs that began last year.

He said the aim was not only to encourage potential recruitment into the Service but also to educate young people and encourage them to lead positive lives.

Brathwaite also highlighted some of the many areas within the Service that interested individuals could pursue.