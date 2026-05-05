May 5, 2026

Related Stories

ROMANA

Chief Education Officer responds to concerns over lessons culture

admin May 5, 2026
Common Entrance exam to end after 2027

Common Entrance exam to end after 2027

admin May 5, 2026
11PLUS

Smooth start for 2026 Common Entrance examination

admin May 5, 2026
Arielle-Greaves-Cycling-

Greaves ready for Pan American Junior Track Championships

admin May 5, 2026
eden lodge

Police probing shooting in Sorrel Lane, Eden Lodge

admin May 5, 2026
Eden-Lodge-Nursery-shooting-Barbados-Police-Service-Car-Vehicle-

Lockdown procedures at Eden Lodge Nursery following nearby shooting

admin May 5, 2026

Regional News

Chief Education Officer responds to concerns over lessons culture ROMANA 1

Chief Education Officer responds to concerns over lessons culture

May 5, 2026
Common Entrance exam to end after 2027 Common Entrance exam to end after 2027 2

Common Entrance exam to end after 2027

May 5, 2026
Police refute claims of gunmen entering a nursery school in Eden Lodge eden lodge 3

Police refute claims of gunmen entering a nursery school in Eden Lodge

May 5, 2026
Smooth start for 2026 Common Entrance examination 11PLUS 4

Smooth start for 2026 Common Entrance examination

May 5, 2026

You may have missed

ROMANA

Chief Education Officer responds to concerns over lessons culture

admin May 5, 2026
Common Entrance exam to end after 2027

Common Entrance exam to end after 2027

admin May 5, 2026
eden lodge

Police refute claims of gunmen entering a nursery school in Eden Lodge

admin May 5, 2026
11PLUS

Smooth start for 2026 Common Entrance examination

admin May 5, 2026