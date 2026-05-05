Police refute claims of gunmen entering a nursery school in Eden Lodge

The Barbados Police Service has dismissed reports circulating that gunmen ran through a nursery school.

This follows a shooting incident that occurred around 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Sorrel Lane, Eden Lodge, St. Michael.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a man was sitting inside a motor car near an educational institution when he was approached by a lone gunman, who fired several shots. The man then fled the area in the vehicle.

The Service stressed that any discharge of a firearm near a school or in the presence of children is a matter of serious concern.

Authorities emphasised that schools, nurseries, and spaces occupied by children must never become places where violent offenders feel they can act without consequence.

Members of the public are also being urged to refrain from circulating unverified information, especially where children and schools are involved.

Police noted that speculation can create unnecessary panic, interfere with investigations, and add further distress to parents, teachers, and the wider community.

The safety of children, school staff, parents, and communities remains a top priority.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.