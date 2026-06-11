Police remind public marijuana remains illegal

Police Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, is reminding the public that marijuana remains an illegal drug.

He says that following the decriminalisation of the drug in 2019, any person found with 14 grams or less of marijuana will be issued a ticket.

Acting Inspector Brathwaite also outlined the process that follows when a person is caught in possession of the substance.

He explained that should an individual choose to dispute the matter in court, formal charges will be laid.

Additionally, those who fail to pay the $200 penalty ticket could face further action, including a fine of up to $1,000.