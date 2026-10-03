Police seek help in locating escaped suspect

Police are seeking public assistance in locating escaped suspect Trishtan Antone Barker-Savoury, 18, of 1st Avenue, Birds River, Deacons Road, St Michael, who escaped lawful custody while at the Black Rock Police Station on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

Description: Barker-Savoury is about five feet nine inches (5’ 9”) in height, slim-built, dark-complexioned, with a long face, full nose and thick lips, and wears his hair in an unkempt style. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the words ‘Pay Me My Money’ printed on the front, black long pants and black slippers.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Trishtan Antone Barker-Savoury is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7501, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist escaped suspects or prisoners; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.