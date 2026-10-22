Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing man Michael Clifton Spooner, 76, of Austin’s Drive, Eden Lodge, St. Michael.

He was last seen about 10:00 a.m, on Wednesday, October 21 2026, walking along Stadium Road, St. Michael and at the time of his disappearance, what he was wearing is unknown.

Spooner is about five feet six inches (5’ 6”) in height, with a brown complexion.

Spooner is known to frequent the Princess Alice Highway and the Bayville areas in St. Michael. He suffers from dementia and is in the habit of walking away from home.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Michael Clifton Spooner is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.