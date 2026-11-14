The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Javon Jakei Williams, alias ‘Plumpy Boss’ or ‘Von’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Williams, whose last known address is 22 Trellis Walk, Grazettes, St. Michael, is approximately five feet, 11 inches (5’11”) tall, of dark complexion and medium build.

He is advised to present himself to the Black Rock Police Station, President Kennedy Drive, St. Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Williams is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7501, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Anyone found committing this offence may be prosecuted.