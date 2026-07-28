Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 13-year-old Kemera Murray of Blackman Field, Pine, St. Michael, who was last seen on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in the area of North Close, Wildey, St. Michael.

Murray is about five feet, seven inches (5’7″) tall, slim-built and of dark complexion.

She has a small scar on her right temple.

Murray is known to frequent the Oistins and Sayers Court areas of Christ Church.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kemera Murray is asked to contact District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.