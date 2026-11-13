Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 14-year-old Kemera Murray, of Block 1B, Meadow Road, Wildey, St. Michael.

Murray was last seen on Thursday, November 12, 2026. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a mustard-coloured, short-sleeved pleated dress with a brown and mustard belt, along with brown shoes and socks.

She is approximately five feet, seven inches (5’7”) tall, slim-built and of dark complexion. She has a small scar on her right temple.

Murray is known to frequent the North Close area of Wildey, St. Michael.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is asked to contact the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.