The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter that occurred on 14 February 2026 at Waterhall Land, Eagle Hall, St. Michael.

Any person who may know the whereabouts of this person of interest is asked to contact C.I.D. personnel at the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 417-7500 or 417-7501, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.