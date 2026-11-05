The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle of interest.

The vehicle is a white Suzuki Swift with damage to the right side of the front bumper and a dim right rear light.

Anyone who may know the owner or whereabouts of this vehicle is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at 430-7189 or 430-7190.

They may also contact Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.