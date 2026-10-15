Police seek public’s assistance in locating wanted man

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tremaine Alexander Drakes, alias ‘Gen’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Drakes, whose last known address is Portsmouth, Cave Hill, St. Michael, is approximately six feet four inches (6′ 4″) tall, of dark complexion and slim build, with short, black, unkempt hair.

Tremaine Alexander Drakes is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Black Rock Police Station, President Kennedy Drive, St. Michael, accompanied by an attorney of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Tremaine Alexander Drakes is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Black Rock Police Station at telephone numbers 417-7500 or 417-7505, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Anyone caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.